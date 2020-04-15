When casting your vote for Hall County Board of Commissioners, District 2, make sure you vote for Karen Bredthauer.
You would be hard pressed to find anyone who works harder to keep spending down, and bring awareness as to the ramifications of various issues, like the dump on Old Potash, that very well might not pass if voted on again. She contacted other counties about their maintenance buildings and did much research that helped put a stop to the expensive building that was planned. She spent the time touring a facility that composts ponch manure to see if one in Hall County would be a good fit. She researched that project and visited the proposed test facility many times, which led to that project being passed.
With many businesses being shut down, as well as her own, it is going to take a seasoned veteran to keep spending down and make the hard decisions to keep the red ink at a minimum.
I could go on and on about what she has done for Hall County, so go and vote to keep her working for Hall County.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.