The news of the closing of Boys Town Central Nebraska was a shock. I thought of Father Flanagan’s establishing Boys Town to give young, homeless boys a place to live and hope for a future. There would have been no Boys Town had Father Flanagan used money as his guide rather than his love for the poor, unloved, homeless on the streets. His decision came from the heart and asking, “What can I do to help the helpless?” God bless this special saint.
The Boys Town shelter is seen as an oasis where the needy are treated fairly, attend school — an elated boy graduated there on April 28 before he had to leave. They are trained in cleanliness, have duties in the kitchen and dining area, have planned times for studying, having fun, and a scheduled bedtime. Most all of the children cherish the organized life.
I’m so proud of my daughter who has given more than half of her life to the Boys Town shelter at Grand Island. She used her education, experience, kind and caring love in helping to develop young, troubled children into a successful future. Almost 27 years working in a stressful and difficult environment to help mold a better human being is so commendable, and then, with little advance notice that you’re no longer needed from the decision makers is about as callous as you can get.
This Boys Town shelter is needed more than ever, with the need becoming greater than ever. This decision needs to be re-evaluated, and with much thought and facts, they can put in a better solution. Please rethink this.
