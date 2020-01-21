I really felt compelled to write this letter to the editor to share some joy and gratitude that I felt at the Hero Flight Hamburger Night Wednesday, Jan. 15 at the Veterans Club.
It was such a joy to have the boys from Jefferson school serving the veterans and their wives. They were so eager to serve and they did their job over and above any one’s expectations. They were so polite, caring, and eager to take care of us.
It just brought a smile and happiness on everyone’s face to watch them.
The boys were all dressed in good clothes and some in little suit jackets and ties. One boy even commented, they dress like that one day a month at school and he says he wishes it would be more often. They all looked so handsome and took pride in what they were doing.
I can see the teachers are doing a great job at Jefferson. Big thanks to all you boys for a job well done. Congratulations to the parents and teachers for such a great job they are doing.
Lonnie and Jeanette Erickson
72 Ponderosa Drive
