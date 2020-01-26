This past week Gov. Pete Ricketts highlighted priorities in his mid-biennium budget. I was pleased by his support for a new Nebraska Career Scholarship that could potentially fund over 2,000 higher education scholarships by fiscal year 2024.
Additionally, Sen. John Stinner, chair of the Appropriations Committee, introduced LB894 to appropriate $7 million to provide reimbursement to community colleges for tuition and expenses related to dual enrollment. Dual enrollment courses are college-level courses taught to high school students so they can get credit toward both college and high school degrees.
Both examples of current and future workforce development support could be beneficial as Central Community College seeks to provide educated and skilled individuals to enter the workforce or become entrepreneurs.
The Nebraska Department of Labor defines over 262 occupations in Nebraska as “H3” or high demand, high wage and/or high skill. Community colleges like Central provide proven education to students in H3 areas including registered nursing, construction and industrial production management, medical records, precision agriculture, welding, diesel and automotive mechanics, electrical and graphic design.
Community colleges also provide high quality and economically priced coursework toward transfer degrees for additional occupations requiring a bachelor’s degree or higher.
The scholarship support and dual credit reimbursements would help expand the number of students learning those skills and starting their postsecondary education while still enrolled in high school.
Last fall, the CCC Board of Governors voted to reduce the property tax levy across our 25-county service area to assist in flood relief for area property owners. Additional financial support from the state to students and community colleges will be impactful in helping keep property taxes low, which also fits into the priorities of the Legislature, governor and CCC.
Dr. Matt Gotschall
Central Community College President
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.