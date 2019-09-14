Why would you want to be a TeamMates mentor? First and foremost, there is a young person waiting to share about an hour each week of the school year with you. To connect their world with yours, you and your young friend spend time together safely in the school setting. While it is true that the young person gains from your life experience, you are truly rewarded discovering the world through a young person’s eyes — one-on-one.

What does being a TeamMates mentor cost you? Only the weekly hour while school is in session and your willingness to just be yourself. The value of the program lies in two people enjoying time together in a safe, structured setting. It’s a time of communication where the two of you can visit about whatever suits both of you while being aware of the fun of an enjoyable relationship.

What do you lose? In my experience, absolutely nothing. What do you gain? A young friend who will help you to appreciate a special young person’s perspective on life. My years of experience have been both uplifting and enjoyable.

