Several years ago I was approached and asked if I would consider becoming a TeamMates mentor. I was vaguely familiar with the program, and I was honored to think that someone thought I would be a good fit for it. To be honest, I was somewhat intimidated at the prospect. Having two kids of my own did by no means make me an expert working with kids and I wondered if it was even possible to fit another obligation into an already packed family and business calendar.

I reached out to Kathy Boroff, who is the TeamMate coordinator at Barr Middle School. She understood my concerns about the commitment of time and talents. Kathy explained that this school-based mentoring program would simply require me showing up once a week during the school year and spending 30 to 40 minutes with my mentee. I was not going to be “fixing” this mentee, nor would I be his counselor or tutor. I would simply be an advocate for him. I signed up on the spot.

I was matched with a seventh-grade student at Barr, who is now a sophomore at Grand Island Senior High. We spend our time together shooting hoops, visiting about things we did over the weekend, and we play chess — a lot of chess! It is a rare occasion when I win a match, and he laughs when I tell him that I have been letting him win all of these years.

It has been a rewarding experience for me in that I feel like my time spent with him has made a difference in his life, not to mention his time spent with me and my own.

I would encourage anyone who has ever entertained the idea of becoming a mentor to reach out to a TeamMate coordinator. These are awesome people doing awesome things.

Sign up for TheIndependent.com Email Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments