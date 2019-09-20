I just got through watching “Country Music” on PBS. I never heard the bass drum in two hours of music.

To those who go to the concerts at the State Fair, I would like to know why they have to have the bass beating so loud the whole concert. I have been to a couple of concerts and when I left, my ears were just ringing — therefore I won’t go back.

I wonder if I’m the only one who doesn’t like the bass.

Sign up for TheIndependent.com Email Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments