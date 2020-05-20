Students from Communist China flock to Nebraska universities, universities heavily funded by Nebraska taxpayers. Our universities appear eager to gain these overseas tuition dollars, heavily paid for by the communist regime.

These students obtain excellent training and education here, then return home to use their technological skills in civilian and military occupations, in a hostile manner against U.S. interests. Nebraska taxpayers therefore are subsidizing our enemy with our tax dollars.

The financial devastation caused Nebraska families by the COVID-19 virus will prevent some Nebraska youth from attending our higher education institutions. State senators should open additional college slots for Nebraskans by passing legislation to bar students from Communist China from attending our higher education institutions.

Doug Kagan

President of Nebraska Taxpayers for Freedom

Omaha

