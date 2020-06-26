The Independent has printed three articles supplied by The Associated Press regarding President Trump’s re-election rally in Tulsa last Saturday. The rally did not have the usually large attendance due to sabotage efforts by the left in which blocks of tickets were spoken for but not used. Unreported was the blockage of the venue’s entrance by anti-Trump groups at the COVID-19 screening checkpoint. The third article in the Wednesday paper even uses the conclusion of their poor reportage of their earlier article as evidence of Trump’s campaign faltering.
Additionally, Democratic politicians, causes and functions are given a light touch, with no negativism. During Obama’s administration his gatherings’ poor attendance was not mentioned. One had to go to other news sources to learn that he could not draw a crowd.
These articles point up a continuing trend by AP and UPI of underreporting of the facts as well as injecting a heavy dose of left-slanted opinion while presenting it as objective news reportage. It should not be necessary for this readership to go to other sources to get a true picture of the day’s events.
We are paying this business for fact-based news, not pap. While local reportage is very good, the national news being supplied to this paper is strongly politically biased. I would strongly suggest dropping the UPI & AP and either use other news providers or the Independent’s own writers to produce an even handed national political commentary.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.