Just some observations about the Nebraska opinion article in the paper on Wednesday. It is from the Omaha World-Herald but it says the University of Nebraska has 52,000 students and 16,000 faculty members and staffers. That computes to 3.25 students for each employee. I need some clarification — are these people way overpaid?

On another interesting topic — if your driver’s license is revoked for 18 months for DUI, why no driving for only 45 days, not 18 months? Does this make any sense to anyone?

