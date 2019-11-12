Having family in the Grand Island and Broken Bow areas, I read the Nov. 8 column by Doyle McManus, “Candidates aren’t talking about impeachment — but voters are.” While I realize Mr. McManus traveled to Iowa, he only sampled a small number of voters. I definitely agree that voters are frustrated and uncertain. However, he quoted one gal in Iowa who incorrectly said, “Bill Clinton was impeached for adultery” — oh, no, he wasn’t. Clinton was impeached due to the felony of lying to a federal grand jury surrounding his official conduct mixing with adultery. There is a big difference.
I am glad Mr. McManus said that this whole thing “could blow over like the winter snow squalls,” if we have another impasse. The very partisan House of Representatives is akin to a “grand jury.” Its job is merely to determine if “grounds for impeachment exist,” and remember — it has to be a high crime or high misdemeanor, according to the U.S. Constitution. Being crass, vulgar, self-centered or uncouth doesn’t count. Plus, it must be demonstrated there was “intent” to commit. That can be tricky, absent an actual criminal conviction which appeared before a judge.
For example, years ago, Nixon’s then Vice President Spiro Agnew pled no contest (roughly equivalent to guilty) in a federal court to a single count of tax-evasion. He resigned the vice presidency (later assumed by Gerald Ford). In many ways, we are entering a mix of familiar territory and uncharted territory. How will voters react if they are heading to Iowa caucuses with impeachment hearings or a trial happening simultaneously? Someday, history books will tell us.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.