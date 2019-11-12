Having family in the Grand Island and Broken Bow areas, I read the Nov. 8 column by Doyle McManus, “Candidates aren’t talking about impeachment — but voters are.” While I realize Mr. McManus traveled to Iowa, he only sampled a small number of voters. I definitely agree that voters are frustrated and uncertain. However, he quoted one gal in Iowa who incorrectly said, “Bill Clinton was impeached for adultery” — oh, no, he wasn’t. Clinton was impeached due to the felony of lying to a federal grand jury surrounding his official conduct mixing with adultery. There is a big difference.

I am glad Mr. McManus said that this whole thing “could blow over like the winter snow squalls,” if we have another impasse. The very partisan House of Representatives is akin to a “grand jury.” Its job is merely to determine if “grounds for impeachment exist,” and remember — it has to be a high crime or high misdemeanor, according to the U.S. Constitution. Being crass, vulgar, self-centered or uncouth doesn’t count. Plus, it must be demonstrated there was “intent” to commit. That can be tricky, absent an actual criminal conviction which appeared before a judge.

For example, years ago, Nixon’s then Vice President Spiro Agnew pled no contest (roughly equivalent to guilty) in a federal court to a single count of tax-evasion. He resigned the vice presidency (later assumed by Gerald Ford). In many ways, we are entering a mix of familiar territory and uncharted territory. How will voters react if they are heading to Iowa caucuses with impeachment hearings or a trial happening simultaneously? Someday, history books will tell us.

