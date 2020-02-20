Congress can end surprise medical bills this year. Reps. Richard Neal and Kevin Brady, who run the U.S. House Ways and Means Committee, recently announced they will be releasing a plan to address the medical bills that patients receive after seeing doctors that weren’t in their insurance networks. Insurers don’t cover these bills, leaving the burden on patients.
Hospitals and providers seem to support their approach versus government rate-setting.
The insurance industry supports government rate-setting to supposedly “fix” this problem. But that wouldn’t make surprise medical bills go away — and worse, insurers would have the ability to set low reimbursement rates that would bankrupt our rural hospitals. And a government rate-setting bill would be a step toward Medicare for All and other forms of socialized health care that big-government activists, like Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren, are pushing for.
Meanwhile, if Neal and Brady move forward with their plan to create an arbitration system, which would let doctors and insurers negotiate surprise medical bills under the watchful eye of an independent arbiter, the problem would be solved. Patients would be protected from out-of-network bills and would no longer have to navigate complicated insurance appeals processes. But if the two lawmakers cave to a rate-setting plan, we’ll have fewer hospitals — and surprise medical bills would still be stuck in our mailboxes.
Arbitration is a free-market, conservative solution that Sens. Deb Fischer and Ben Sasse, who oppose big government schemes, can support. By supporting arbitration, our senators can help provide relief to the tens of thousands of Americans who are facing surprise medical bills.
