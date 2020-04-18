The Greater Grand Island Civic Engagement Collaborative, led by YWCA of Grand Island, encourages all citizens to vote by mail this year to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Due to COVID-19, we are living in a time when all of our choices are limited. Choosing to vote by mail, however, is a decision we can make to do our part to keep our community safe from the continued spread of COVID-19 while also participating in democracy.
All registered voters will receive a vote-by-mail application prior to the May 12 primaries. These need to be returned by May 1. The instructions for returning these are on the application. To access this application in Spanish, please contact Heartland Workers Center at (402) 933-6095.
If you are not registered to vote in Nebraska, you can register online by April 27 at https://www.nebraska.gov/apps-sos-voter-registration/.
The Greater Grand Island Civic Engagement Collaborative is a group of area agencies who are interested in educating and empowering the individuals they serve to participate in various civic engagement opportunities, including the 2020 elections.
The Greater Grand Island Civic Engagement Collaborative is made up of leaders from the following organizations: Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Nebraska, Central Community College Adult Education, Central Community College Multicultural Resource Center, Civic Nebraska, Greater Grand Island Community Foundation, Heartland United Way, Heartland Workers Center, Hope Harbor, Literacy Council, Multicultural Coalition, Proteus, and YWCA of Grand Island.
