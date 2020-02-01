I’ve been following the Senate impeachment trial closely — and am sick and tired of what I’ve been hearing from the president’s defenders:
— That it’s OK for the president to use the power entrusted in his office to break the law and pressure/invite/bribe a foreign country into helping him corrupt our next election.
— That we should believe the president withheld aid to Ukraine because he was concerned about corruption. Any objective review of the evidence and the president’s past behavior makes clear he withheld it to benefit himself personally.
— That there are only four GOP senators who even considered supporting hearing from additional firsthand witnesses whose testimony has been blocked by the president. The truth matters; shamefully, neither of our senators from Nebraska is on that short list!
— That we should look away while the president lays waste to congressional oversight authority by claiming blanket, all-encompassing immunity for the executive branch, even though to do so would obliterate the very checks and balances that are essential to our democracy.
— That the president’s impeachment is purely partisan, with Democrats trying to overturn the will of the people. The vast majority of Americans want to know the truth. To date, every single Republican has refused to investigate and hold the president accountable for his corruption — that’s on Republicans, not Democrats.
— That there’s an election soon and the “voters” should decide. As we debate, the president continues his efforts to corrupt the next election with foreign influence. He’s done it before, and he’s trying to do it again in plain sight.
This is no temporary oversight or blip in judgment by the president or his defenders, but rather a brazen political calculation and strategy to safeguard their own personal interests. And that ought to scare us all into doing the right thing, including our two senators.
