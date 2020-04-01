I read the article on page 5A of the Sunday Independent, “References to WWII surge worldwide,” by AP writer Tamer Fakahany. The writer wrote “President Donald Trump went from dismissing the virus as a ‘hoax.’” That is a lie. The president did not say the virus was a hoax.
The media complains about being called fake, maybe if they quite lying to the people they wouldn’t call them fake news. I thought the Independent was better then that, but I guess not. Shame on you for printing an article that lies about the facts.
Micheal Connelly
Spalding
