I hesitate to go down this rabbit hole, but I am so fed up with all this Trumpian bologna about “fake” news, “alternative” facts, and “true” reality. Which is to say, I am forever grateful to The Associated Press for its fact-based reporting on the critical issues affecting our country, our families and our neighbors. I am also grateful to The Independent for having the integrity and the independence to bring this important information to my doorstep every day. And while I may not always like the news I read, the burden for that displeasure more often than not redounds to the news maker, not the reporter or the paper.
Yes, I was troubled to see Micheal Pop’s Oct. 1 letter to the editor, titled “AP coverage slanted against Trump.” So much so, I re-read the two Sept. 27 articles he cited in his complaint: one dealing with the NIS whistleblower probe and the other covering the president’s condemnation of religious persecution and his handling of refugees. I also revisited core references for both stories, including the transcript of the president’s Sept. 24 United Nations speech, the declassified whistleblower complaint, and the White House’s own summary memo of the July 25 call between President Trump and Ukrainian President Zelensky.
Mr. Pop’s contention that the whistleblower article is “full of misrepresentations of facts, lies of omission, and irresponsible accusation” is total bunk. I found the same to be true of his objection to the other AP article. Like so many Trump defenders, Mr. Pop appears to have little interest in either truth or fairness, but prefers to shoot the messenger, burn the message and ask readers to believe him and not their lying eyes. I find that deeply disturbing, as there is no substitute for the truth; please, keep it coming.
