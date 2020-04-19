After watching his latest news briefing, I can’t help but admire how Gov. Andrew Cuomo of New York is leading his state through this pandemic. He speaks with confidence and poise about the situation in his state and how he’s handling it. His insistence on additional ventilators a month ago came from projections from the Centers for Disease Control on expected COVID-19 infections in New York City.
If the Democratic National Committee has any brains, they’ll talk to him about running in 2024. By then Joe Biden will be too old to try and run again. And Donald Trump won’t be able to.
