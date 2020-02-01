You are dangerously close to making yourselves completely irrelevant. The horrible and vile comments coming out of network and print news is rapidly becoming all too common. You began with impeachment discussions even before the inauguration of the president. The constant onslaught of “Russian meddling” versus the total ignoring of factual evidence of foreign agents in a senator’s employment, channeling of a cabinet level governmental official’s emails to the Communist Chinese, and profiteering of senator families with “real” Russian connections, shows your profession’s utter disregard for objectivity and truth. And your refusal to treat both sides of the political spectrum with the same degree of skepticism speaks volumes. But the most damning issue is that this hatred, this unbridled bias that is affecting the reputation of all news outlets, right down to the local level.
So as subscriptions decrease, viewer numbers drop like a rock and polls no longer accurately reflect the true feelings of the country — I’m sure that those “elitist” members of the 4th Estate will continue to scratch their heads. They’ll heave a collective sigh at the stupidity and buffoonery of the great unwashed, uneducated population of our country as they continue to belittle our faith in God and our love of country. And they’ll continue to live in denial, that they’re somehow superior, so much more sophisticated and educated. And they will continue to believe that we will simply accept the biased, hateful lies they continue to attempt to propagate on this nation … all the while slipping further and further into obscurity and irrelevance.
Remember as the pendulum swings left … at some point it will swing right.
