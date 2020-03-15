What if you are witnessing a trial and you only hear one side, the prosecution? You do not hear anything from the defense. Of course, you would think the person on trial is guilty, correct?
If you only watch the major news networks, CNN and MSNBC, you are only hearing one side of anything that has to do with our president, Donald Trump. If that is your case, I can’t blame you for not supporting, or having anything good to say about our president. This media, 24/7, usually has nothing good to say about Trump.
This constant brainwashing has got to have something to do with your perception of our world, and our president, in particular.
I would like to suggest you do something very radical. For one whole day, or maybe just in the evening, watch Fox News to hear the other side. I realize this may be hard for you to do, but I think it would be good for you to at least hear something from the conservative side.
If you want to be really bold, take three hours out of your day and listen to Rush Limbaugh. Some of you cannot bear the thought of doing this, but just give it a try.
Coronavirus is a serious issue. Some of us might consider venting our frustration and anger at the leaders of China, where a number of viruses in the past few years have originated. In January of this year our president restricted flights from China to the United States. That alone curtailed the virus from spreading to many people here at home. Of course, he was called a racist at the time by some on the left.
Do you remember the swine flu outbreak in 2009 when Obama was president? 17,000 Americans died. I don’t remember any mass hysteria like we are having now.
Does President Trump always make the correct decisions? Of course not. What person, or president has? Does he strive to do what’s best for all Americans? I believe so. He is our president. Let’s get behind him.
Tom A. Strand
1607 Gretchen Ave.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.