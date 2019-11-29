Something is severely lacking in America today. It’s shame and remorse. God warned the world saying, “Woe to those who call evil good and good evil.” So what does “woe” mean? Woe means judgment is coming, impending doom.
A recent Teen Vogue magazine featured a group of pro-abortion comedians using their “art” to show that abortion can be funny. Really? Really! Killing an innocent unborn living human being is funny? Some public schools are teaching seventh-graders how to use condoms. Where’s the STD education and how these can kill you? Where are the 10 Commandments?
America under the leadership of the Deep State has rapidly become the most barbaric nation in the world, with over 70 million babies murdered.
How about Jeffery Epstein, the pedophile who killed himself? He crushed the bones in his own neck before hanging himself. Dead before he could expose all who attended his little privately owned island where the rich and famous sexually assaulted young innocent kids for the fun of it. Why is all this “news” swept under the rug? Where are the FBI, CIA, AP and Bloomberg news stories informing Americans of this atrocity?
Everyone entering the United States armed forces takes an oath and swears to defend the Constitution (including the 2nd Amendment) of the United States of America against all enemies, foreign and domestic. That is a lifetime oath. It would appear that today we have more domestic enemies than foreign. They are right inside our government operating a coup to totally disregard God, bring down our duly elected president, our Constitution and Bill of Rights, to disarm us and then kill all who oppose them.
The Lord God couldn’t find 10 righteous men in Sodom and Gomorrah, so he destroyed them with fire and brimstone. I doubt if he could find 10 righteous in Washington, D.C., either.
