Every police station in the United States should have a blown-up picture of George Floyd with an officer kneeling on his neck until he was dead, with front face pictures of that officer and the three officers standing by watching.
There also should be blown-up pictures of two officers shoving an old man to the sidewalk in Buffalo, N.Y., and him down and bleeding.
