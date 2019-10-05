The week of Oct. 6-13 is Random Acts of Kindness Week in Grand Island. This year is special because it marks the 20th anniversary of the first AOK Week in 1999. The AOK Ladies was started by the late Gloria Wolbach and the sole purpose of the organization was to spread kindness in our community. Twenty years later, this is still the sole purpose of the AOK Ladies. As we celebrate AOK Week next week, we are asking everyone in our community to take part by performing a random act of kindness — make someone’s day!
Kindness is contagious and you will see it expressed in many ways throughout our community next week. Look for the pink “ACTS of Kindness — Pay if Forward” signs in front of businesses, schools and in neighborhoods. AOK Ladies will be reading to students at Lincoln Elementary School, encouraging them to “fill someone’s bucket” by being kind. Maybe you will be the recipient of a free cup of coffee or a free meal randomly provided by area restaurants and coffee shops as their act of kindness. Will you Pay it Forward to someone else? Our city library will be forgiving late book fines and our police and sheriff’s departments will be issuing “Acts of Kindness Citations” as they interact with citizens throughout the week. And if you are wondering what act of kindness you can perform, many businesses and schools will have ideas for Acts of Kindness displayed on their marquees around town.
We are fortunate to live in a community that values Kindness, not just one week out of the year, but every day, all year long. The late former Mayor Ken Gnadt designated Grand Island as the “City of Kindness” in 2002, carrying forward the vision of Gloria Wolbach to impact our entire city in a lasting way. Let’s honor the memory of these two community leaders and continue on the course of kindness they set: Take time this week to be kind.
