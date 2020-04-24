Todd Morgan, candidate for Hall County Board of Commissioners, District 2, certainly made more than a mistake when he was caught red-handed removing a campaign signs of his opponent, Karen Bredthauer. Mr. Morgan certainly proved to our community that “actions speak louder than words,” and these actions are enough to stir concern for what kind of person Todd would be if elected.

Todd Morgan’s actions have “spoke louder than words,” please vote to keep Karen Bredthauer in the District 2 position. Karen will continue to fight for the good of Hall County citizens as she never fails to give 110%.

 Merry J. Johnson

4610 Wood River Road

