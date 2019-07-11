Some words from the man who sat in silent contemplation during President Trump’s Fourth of July speech:
“America will never be destroyed from the outside. If we falter and lose our freedoms, it will be because we destroyed ourselves.”
“I am a firm believer in the people. If given the truth, they can be depended upon to meet any national crisis. The great point is to bring them the real facts …”
“You can fool some of the people all of the time, and all of the people some of the time, but you can not fool all of the people all of the time.”
“No man has a good enough memory to be a successful liar.”
“Be with a leader when he is right, stay with him when he is still right, but leave him when he is wrong.”
“Elections belong to the people. It’s their decision. If they decide to turn their back on the fire and burn their behinds, then they will just have to sit on their blisters.”
“Nearly all men can stand adversity, but if you want to test a man’s character, give him power.”
That man was Abraham Lincoln.