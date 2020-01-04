At the height of the Christmas season, shopping can become a nightmare. On the other hand, my experience shopping at Hy-Vee was a high point.
Just when everything else in the world seemed frenetic, they had stationed around the store customer support people to answer questions and direct customers during a time when I and so many others needed directing. Thank you for your customer service.
