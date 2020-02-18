I have proudly been a faithful listener to Rush Limbaugh for many years.
Recently, as I read the latest Gerald Kosmicki rant against our president for the “horrific crime” of awarding Mr. Limbaugh the Congressional Medal of Honor, I was reminded of the many freedoms we enjoy as Americans.
One of these is the freedom to publicly humiliate yourself by falsely demeaning someone that the writer so obviously knows absolutely nothing about. Just saying.
Daryl D. Lutes
2986 St. Paul Road
