The Hall County board is considering a countywide ban on Jake brakes on semi-trucks. There is already an ordinance addressing this.
The issue by JBS from out-of-state truckers is understandable, and a deputy or a city policeman should monitor specific areas affected within the city limits, not the entire county.
A DOT officer from Lincoln agreed that Jake brakes greatly improve the truck’s ability to stop quickly to avoid an accident. Also, at this time there is nothing in state law about how many decibels are allowed. A shop foreman from a truck parts store said without the ability to use Jake brake, the life of brake shoes and drums would at least be cut in half, and agreed with the DOT officer about the safety issue. They put them on semis for a good reason.
This year I hauled over 1,000 tons of liquid fertilizer, which is over 40 trips to Hastings, back to my storage facility at my farm. Many times, someone pulled on to the road close enough that I had to slow down to avoid hitting them, and times when a traffic light turned quickly. There are more dangerous drivers on the road than ever more, and we need the ability to stop quickly, if need be.
If passed, this would target farmers who are having a tough time the way it is, especially with harvest here now.
This also says that trucks are not welcome here. Is that the image we want to portray? Do we really want 80,000 to 90,000 pound trucks unable to stop quickly? So if there is a fatality accident, and a Jake brake could have saved a life, would the county be liable?
If this is about loud vehicles, create an ordinance for that, this way it would deal with semis with straight pipes with no mufflers on the exhaust, as well as those annoying little cars with loud exhaust.
I can’t imagine punishing the farmers that feed us, that support our community. Those who live by railroad tracks would love to have train whistles stopped. Good luck with that.
Target those areas affected, and those types of trucks, not the whole county. Besides, there isn’t enough manpower for that.
