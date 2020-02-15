After 55 years as a registered Republican, with sadness, I am changing my affiliation to nonpartisan. I can no longer ignore that the Republican Party has become a cult of President Trump. I can no longer ignore that (almost) nobody in the Republican Party leadership is willing to stand up and say, “Mr. President, you do not represent my personal values, you do not represent my policy preferences, and you do not represent my ethical compass.”
Nebraska’s representatives are firmly encamped with the president. Even Sen. Ben Sasse, who occasionally speaks against the president’s behavior, is dependably in the president’s camp on all issues of substance. Sasse reminds me of the second President Bush using the expression “all hat and no cattle.”
Several events/issues have forced this decision:
1) The president’s not accepting the separation of powers within our government, his denigration of everyone who doesn’t pay homage to him, his exploitation of the government purse to promote his properties,
2) The appointment of judges whose main credentials seem to be they will slow change and will support a 21st century iteration of Manifest Destiny.
3) While I did not support the decision to impeach President Trump, once it was made, I wanted the president to accept the invitations to himself and his staff to testify. I wanted them to demonstrate that he had made the foreign policy decisions on legitimate grounds and not for personal or political gain. He passed that opportunity.
4) The decision to fire Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman and his brother, Lt. Col. Yevgeny Vindman, from the National Security Council and to impugn their integrity was petty and vindictive. Nobody reaches the Vindmans’ positions without competence, integrity and honor. President Trump seems not to realize that an officer in military service does not swear fealty to the president, but rather to support and defend the Constitution. If, in that officer’s opinion, anything is threatening our Constitution, he/she is obliged to act.
5) The interference of the president, even if indirect, and that of Attorney General William Barr, in the Roger Stone sentencing provided the final straw. Four career prosecutors resigned. One can argue “deep state” all they want, but to have so many career members of the Department of Justice, career and retired generals/admirals from military service and career members from the State Department to be found disloyal by President Trump over the past three years defies credulity.
The Republican Party of today will not lament my departure. It has no room for any independent thought. All must (figuratively) genuflect to President Trump. There is no tent, let alone a “big tent.”
