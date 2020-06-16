Are you prepared for socialism if the left takes control? How will you react to their policies? If you’re a moderate Democrat or Independent, how could you vote the Democratic ticket knowing that abortion is murder? When you meet God and Jesus, how will they react to your vote? Eternity is a long time.
First Amendment for free speech? It’s today called bias. We call it a coup against our duly elected President Trump. The left despises President Trump. Recall Speaker Nancy Pelosi ripping our president’s State of the Union speech with no repercussions for her action. Why? The liberals started Russian collusion hearings to no avail. Impeachment of Ukraine proceedings to no avail again.
President Trump’s Chinese tariffs are to change manufacturing back home for U.S. jobs. The U.S./Mexico/Canada new trade pact will increase U.S. jobs. President Trump’s economic policies and results were the best numbers ever. Yes, I said ever — until coronavirus started in March and prompted a total economic shutdown.
Who would you rather have in getting the economy going again? President Trump with a proven track record or a 77-year-old former vice president in his basement? Mr. Biden has countless incoherent speeches, of not recalling his train of thought.
Trump vs. Biden in live debates? Who will you bet on?
I am a WWII veteran who doesn’t bend his knee. Our flag is sacred and a salute to our soldiers who paid the ultimate sacrifice.
