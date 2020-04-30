As coronavirus anxiety grows around the country, some cities and states are pressing for an end to social distancing as we know it today.
The growing uncertainties of the economy, and the health and mental state of a nation under siege by an unseen enemy has understandably pushed many past the breaking point.
So, the question on everyone’s mind is when will we know when it’s time to ease the restrictions and gradually restore life as we once knew it?
From the testing and analysis gathered so far we know that some cities and states will be able to open for business sooner than others. Unfortunately, Grand Island continues to see a rise in the number of virus cases and fatalities so it is safe to assume that our community will be at the lagging end of the recovery.
The risks are so high with this lethal disease, that extreme caution must be exercised before the next phase – organized recovery – can be initiated. Jumping the gun could fuel a rebound of infections, which would further delay the recovery. Therefore, decision makers must walk a thin line to make prudent judgment calls.
Science-based criteria is emerging to help make such judgments.
The American Enterprise Institute recently issued a report by Scott Gottlieb, Caitlin Rivers, Mark B. McClellan, Lauren Silvis and Crystal Watson entitled “National Coronavirus Response – A Roadmap to Reopening.”
The following benchmarks are being considered as essential to recovery.
On the state level hospitals must be staffed and equipped to safely treat all patients requiring hospitalization, without resorting to crisis standards of care.
New York City is working through a state of crisis with too few available beds and ventilators, and more importantly, the doctors, nurses and other health care professionals to avoid being overwhelmed in their mission to provide care for all in need.
Though this primary goal is largely being met, there is no place immune to a surge of cases. Analysts forecast that many areas will not see a peak for weeks to come. Such is the case for Grand Island; however, CHI Health St. Francis has so far been able to keep up with critical care demands with the help of other hospitals in the region and within their system. Nonetheless, the rate of infections continues to rise alarmingly in our area.
Another key goal from the report: A state must be capable of at least testing everyone who has symptoms.
The report’s authors estimate that the nation would need to have the capacity to run 750,000 tests a week when the spread of the virus reaches a plateau. There are times we might need even more.
Dr. Gottlieb stressed, “The 750,000 number should be viewed as a reasonable expectation for when we haven’t been having any major pockets or regional outbreaks to manage.”
Testing of those potentially infected and surveillance of those without symptoms is the only way to effectively contain outbreaks.
Whether a state can reopen for business will depend entirely on its local capabilities. States must be prepared to test every single person who might be infected and return results in a timely manner. That’s key to meeting the next requirement.
States must also be prepared to monitor confirmed cases and contacts.
A vigorous system of contact tracing and isolation is the only way to prevent an outbreak and more lockdown restrictions from recurring. With each individual positive test, the public health infrastructure must be able to identify those who been in close contact with the infected, locate those people, and place them in isolation or quarantine until it’s confirmed they aren’t contagious.
This will be an enormous challenge for most areas. Cellphone tracking technology is being used in other countries to determine whom the infected have been near. The U.S. doesn’t have this capability and may not permit it due to privacy issues.
This critical goal is far from being addressed, as the staffing, funding and capacity required is just beginning to be taken seriously.
The fourth criteria requires a sustained reduction in cases for at least 14 days.
It can take up to two weeks for symptoms to emerge so any infections that have already happened can take that long to appear. If the number of cases declines for two weeks, public health officials can be reasonably assured that suppression has been achieved, defined by every infected person infecting fewer than one other. Once in suppression, infections will likely fall as fast as they increased.
Reaching this important benchmark will vary by state to the degree that the number of infections that can be contained in any area by the capacity of the local public health system.
Grand Island is the state’s hot spot at present and will certainly require all the support it can get from the state to meet these four critical tests.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.