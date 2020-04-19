During the coronavirus pandemic, most of us are finding our resources stretched thin.
Nowhere has that been more evident than with our community’s locally owned businesses.
Some of them have had to temporarily close their doors. Restaurants have adapted to curbside and delivery services, but we know they are doing less business than they used to when their dining rooms were full. And with many people either out of work or having cuts in pay or hours, no one has been interested in making the major purchases that keep our car dealerships and other large-ticket retailers operating.
This week the U.S. government tried to stimulate the country’s economy as it began sending $1,200 stimulus checks to taxpayers. That money will help some people just pay the rent and buy food, but for those of us who have some left over for discretionary spending, we can spend it locally.
Cindy Johnson, president of the Grand Island Chamber of Commerce, had that message as she addressed the infusion of money into the local economy this week.
“The point is to buy local every chance you get,” Johnson said. “We each have the opportunity to positively impact our local businesses and help them withstand this economic downturn.”
She emphasized that dollars spent locally result in more spending in the local economy.
“Local businesses recirculate a greater share of every dollar in the local economy, as they create locally owned supply chains, pay local taxes, and invest in their employees,” Johnson said.
Our local businesses are the ones that support local nonprofit organizations, school activities and youth recreation. They deserve our support as well.
And taxes collected by local businesses and paid by their employees help fund our local infrastructure and recreation facilities, as well as essential police, fire and EMT services upon which we all depend.
Also, the Grand Island Area Economic Development Corp., Pump & Pantry, Tommy Gunz Bistro and Central Community College have joined with the Grand Island Independent and Lee BHM Corp. in sponsoring the Shop Local initiative to connect us to locally owned businesses through an online marketplace.
The Shop Local page online is at localbusiness.lee.net. At this website, you can buy gift cards that will provide local businesses a timely boost while giving you the flexibility to shop at a later date or through their online e-commerce. These local businesses need this important revenue to help them through this difficult time.
We can all help our community get through this difficult time by shopping local.
