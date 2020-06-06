A hearty Saturday Salute goes this week to the Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary No. 1347 in Grand Island as it has received four honors, including a national award, for its Buddy Poppy program.
The auxiliary placed in the top 10 for best use of the Buddy Poppy. That award was based on how the VFW and the auxiliary promoted the Buddy Poppy program and any unusual ways the program was promoted.
At the state level, the Grand Island auxiliary took first place in the Buddy Poppy display competition and won the overall award for best Buddy Poppy program in the state for all it had done during the past year.
The auxiliary also won best tree by an organization at Stuhr’s Museum’s annual Festival of Trees. Poppies were used as tree ornaments.
The Buddy Poppy is the official memorial flower of the Veterans of Foreign Wars of the United States. The organization distributed poppies for the first time in 1922.
In addition to partially supporting the VFW National Home for Children, the VFW Buddy Poppy program provides compensation to the veterans who assemble the poppies and provides financial assistance in maintaining state and national veterans’ rehabilitation and service programs.
We salute everyone in the auxiliary, especially La Vonne Catron, the auxiliary’s Buddy Poppy chairwoman, for all they have done to support this worthy cause and especially to support the veterans of Grand Island. It’s also important to remember that today is the anniversary of D-Day, a pivotal operation in the allied effort to defeat fascism in Europe and bring World War II to an end 76 years ago. Few veterans of that operation are still alive, but we must always remember how their sacrifices made our freedom possible.
Protesters, police strive to make statement, keep it peaceful
We also salute all the peaceful protesters who have helped the Grand Island community come to a realization about the remaining presence of racism in our country and our community. We also salute the Grand Island Police Department, which has worked with the protesters to protect their right to express themselves.
A few people not connected to the peaceful protesters threw rocks at the police Tuesday night, causing the officers to resort to pepper spray and rubber bullets to disperse the crowd. They were acting to protect themselves and to protect the protesters by stopping the violence.
Everyone’s right to free speech is protected by the U.S. Constitution and peaceful protests can be a powerful way of bringing the public’s attention to an issue such as racism.
We can all come out of this time of upheaval stronger and more united if we learn to respect each other.
