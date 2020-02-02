The Nebraska Legislature is well on the way to passing a bill that grants a 50% state income tax exemption on a pension paid to military veterans.
LB153, introduced by Sen. Tom Brewer of Gordon on behalf of Gov. Pete Ricketts, is advocated as a way to attract and retain veterans in Nebraska. Iowa, Kansas and Missouri don’t tax military retirement benefits and have become the new homes of retirees leaving Nebraska’s Offutt Air Force Base.
Ricketts made this bill one of his top priorities for the current legislative session, saying it will help keep Nebraska competitive with surrounding states.
He has said that veterans are a great cultural fit for the state, and he wants more of them to live here.
“Military families are some of the most dedicated, patriotic citizens in our society,” Ricketts said in a recent op-ed column published in The Independent. “They’re responsible, disciplined, and ready to give back to their community. Since many military personnel can retire after 20 years of service, they often finish their military service in their 40s or 50s. At this age, they’re still looking for ways to actively invest their wealth of skills and experience in a new job.”
The governor emphasized that Nebraska needs talented workers and can’t afford to have military retirees leave for a more favorable tax situation in a neighboring state.
Some veterans have complained that the bill only provides a tax break on one specific pension received by a small percentage of the state’s veterans. But this is seen as the step Nebraska can afford to take now. It will cost the state $12.6 million in lost revenue by fiscal year 2022, according to the Legislative Fiscal Office.
LB153 has passed without opposition through two readings in the Legislature. The third and final vote can’t be taken until after lawmakers have adopted a state budget that takes it into account.
Ricketts has said he is on a mission to make Nebraska the best state in the U.S. for military families and veterans. This bill is a step that backs up this promise.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.