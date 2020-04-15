The coronavirus pandemic has kept people at home, idled factories, shuttered retail businesses and grounded flights and other forms of transportation.
As a consequence, the global demand for gas, diesel and jet fuel has steeply dropped, thus driving down the value of oil to the lowest levels in modern times. Early last month, bickering members of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and expanded coalition nations, including Russia, failed to agree on production limits to stabilize oil prices.
Saudi Arabia’s threat to grab market share from Russia sent oil prices to a 17-year low, a level far below the tolerance for many U.S. shale producers. Oil prices dropped by 40% following the feud.
Analysts predict that oil consumption will decline by 20 million barrels a day, approximately 20% of global demand.
Additionally, overproduction is filling up storage facilities worldwide. If the pace of production continues, the world would run out of places to put oil within about 60 days, according to analysts with Houston’s Simmons Energy.
The U.S. Energy Information Administration estimates daily consumption of petroleum products in the U.S. fell 19% during the week ended April 3 to a 30-year low.
The nosedive in oil demand has forced U.S. oil production companies to shut down hundreds of productive wells. The winnowing down of production is a slow process requiring weeks to completely halt production.
With the threat of bankruptcies sweeping across the energy sector, it was strategically critical for the U.S. to be proactive and participate in the coalition of the 13-nation OPEC and nine other countries to set production limits in an effort to avoid a total crash of the oil market.
The Wall Street Journal reported that Christi Craddick, a regulator with the Texas Railroad Commission — which regulates oil in the U.S.’s largest oil-producing state — said President Trump’s “aggressive actions and continued engagement to bring Saudi Arabia and Russia to the table to reduce global oil production was crucial to defending the domestic energy industry” and avoiding a downward spiral in oil prices.
The U.S. has never been involved in a multinational effort to control global oil production.
Under the agreement, 23 nations have committed to cut 9.7 million barrels of oil a day from the global market. This represents 13% of total global production.
Whether this action will be enough to stabilize global oil prices remains to be seen. The U.S. energy industry will be deeply and possibly irreversibly affected if the voracity of the pandemic extends beyond the summer.
