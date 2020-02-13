The phase one trade pact hammered out by the U.S. and China last month amounted to a ground-breaking compromise for both sides that could set a course for fair and equitable negotiations going forward.
Over the past three years, the thrust and parry nature of threats and concessions between the two nations has roiled financial markets, injected uncertainty into the nation’s already fraught agricultural markets, and unsettled relationships with trading partners around the globe.
The signing of the agreement gives President Trump a measure of credibility in delivering on his promise to reverse long standing imbalances in the trade relationship between two of the world’s largest economies.
In late 2019 the stage was set for a truce in the trade war to be forged. With the U.S. economy performing robustly while China’s financial performance languished at the slowest pace in nearly three decades, a breakthrough in resetting relationships was made possible.
The trade deal promises increased purchases of U.S. goods and services, an end to tariff threats, improved access to China’s banking, insurance and other financial sectors. The bargain also calls for semiannual meetings to discuss trade and economic issues.
China has pledged to purchase as much as $50 billion in U.S. agricultural goods; however, China’s preoccupation in dealing with the spread of the deadly coronavirus is affecting domestic growth and concessions to back off the quota are being considered. Nonetheless, China is also reeling from the decimation of its swine herds caused by the African swine fever disease. The country is in desperate need of protein to feed its 1.4 billion citizens and will have to rely on imports to do so.
Nebraska ag producers are not expected to realize any impact from the trade pact until the second half of the year; however, there is grounding for cautious optimism. The peak demand will likely occur during harvest time in the U.S. when prices are normally lower than other global producers.
China has pledged to follow a market-oriented approach to guiding import purchases but has also pledged to honor its promise to fulfill U.S. trade targets. It will be interesting to see how this plays out, especially in an election year. Hopefully, trust between the two trade partners will at long last take root.
