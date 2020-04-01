While many people throughout the country are staying home and working from home as COVID-19 precautions, truck drivers are still on the road.
Truck drivers are serving an important role as they bring supplies to stores that are getting low on many items.
Truck drivers are risking their own health in doing their job. As they travel throughout the country, they themselves are at risk of contracting the coronavirus.
But truckers are keeping at it because they know that their job is important.
They are a vital part of the food supply. They bring the food products to the stores so that they are available to consumers.
This is true about other goods, too. Without the truck drivers, more shelves would be empty.
It’s funny how we grow to appreciate everyday jobs that we take for granted when there is a crisis or a shortage. Now, with COVID-19 and the panic buying that went with it, many store shelves are empty, especially when it comes to toilet paper.
So truckers are hauling those goods and helping stores replenish their shelves, although many are still out of some items.
Truckers, along with those stocking the shelves, deserve our thanks. They are keeping on the road so others have food to eat and other needed supplies.
So it was good to see the Nebraska Trucking Association and Bosselman Enterprises thank truckers with a free lunch voucher during an event last week. The truck drivers surely deserve it.
“Store shelves don’t fill back up without our drivers working overtime to deliver the freight,” NTA President Kent Grisham said. “This is a way of thanking them because without those trucks rolling down the highway, our country would be in such a worse position than it is right now with this pandemic outbreak.”
Think about it. Truck drivers deliver:
- Fuel for gas stations.
- Components for manufacturers.
- Medical supplies for hospitals and assisted care facilities.
- Food and consumer goods for grocery stores and other stores.
- Cattle for meatpacking plants such as JBS in Grand Island.
Where would Americans be without truck drivers? There would be a lot more empty shelves in the stores.
So let’s be courteous to truck drivers and give them a thumbs up or a sign of gratitude for the work that they continue to do.
