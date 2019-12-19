Would public bus routes between Grand Island, Hastings and Kearney be successful? Would there be enough people using the service to make it feasible? Where would be the best places for a proposed route to go and what would be the timing of the stops?
All of these questions have been discussed for decades in the Tri-Cities. Many have discussed, studied and wondered about a transportation connection between the three cities. Would it get enough use or do people like the convenience of driving their own vehicle too much?
All of these questions may finally be answered within the next year or two.
The Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT) has launched a Mobility Management Project in which a Tri-Cities bus route is a priority. They have already held two rounds of public meetings in each of the three cities and are planning another round in March.
It appears the bus routes may actually become a reality because the NDOT is putting a lot of time into the study and there seems to be federal and state funding sources in place to back it.
Of course, there’s always the possibility that the plans could get derailed, but they are further along than they have ever been.
There has always been, and it may have increased over the years, people who live in one of the Tri-Cities but work in another. This is especially true of health care workers. This is seen in the move of the veterans home from Grand Island to Kearney and some of the employees having to travel to work.
It’s also seen in many other professions and businesses. A Tri-Cities bus route could improve the employment situation and improve wages. A number of businesses struggle to find enough workers. If people could save money by taking a bus to work rather than having to spend money on gas, it could improve the mobility of workers and their ability to live in one town and work in another.
It also could help college students who may attend one of the Central Community College campuses, the University of Nebraska at Kearney or Hastings College.
Then there are others who travel between the Tri-Cities for medical appointments. And others do it to shop at stores that they don’t have in their town.
As with many things, it will all depend on the cost, reliability and convenience of the bus service. People will use it if they can depend on it and save money.
It’s good that the state is studying a Tri-Cities bus route and that they are seriously looking at improving transportation in Central Nebraska.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.