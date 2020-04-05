The Nebraska State Fair has been through a tumultuous two years. After eight years of soaring growth at its new location in Grand Island, the fair has hit a bumpy stretch.
Rain has hurt attendance the last two years, even preventing parking on the fairgrounds last year.
Now, Lori Cox has been relieved of her executive director duties and has been moved to a senior consultant role. Jaime Parr has been named the interim executive director.
Parr has a tremendous amount of experience working for the Nebraska State Fair. She has worked for the fair since 1998, so she is knowledgeable about its history and what has worked and not worked.
She is also the fair’s facilities director. In that role she has worked closely with vendors and has coordinated more than 1,000 booths. She also has received a certified fair executive designation from the International Association of Fairs and Expositions.
Besides being knowledgeable about the fair, Parr has an easy-going demeanor that should help the fair in building relationships with key stakeholders.
What is most needed, though, is for the State Fair Board and staff to look to the future with a unified vision. There have been way too many 6-5 votes on the board. There is nothing wrong with having differing opinions and expressing those, but the fair will operate best if the board and staff are unified in their vision.
To be unified and to build public trust, the board must be transparent in conducting the fair’s business. Decisions should be made involving the entire board in public meetings. Open discussion can lead to better understanding and more support from the public.
It also can build enthusiasm for the fair. 2020 will be a key year for the fair to see if it can rebound. Of course, no one has control of the weather and it’s unknown how much the coronavirus outbreak will impact large events such as the fair come August and September.
The board and staff must now be making plans on how to deal with it. Unfortunately, these are uncharted waters as the country has never dealt with such an outbreak before this year.
The fair board also must be open about the results of the investigation into irregularities in the fair’s finances. The Nebraska State Patrol is conducting the investigation.
The results of the probe must be released to the public. The board can’t sweep it under the rug. The public and state officials must know who was involved in any alleged misdeeds. If not, board members themselves will be under suspicion in the public’s eye.
The board and staff have done a good job getting the fair’s budget in line. It wasn’t easy as staff had to be cut and the entertainment budget slashed.
Even with the challenges of a trimmed budget and uncertainty about the coronavirus, an outstanding fair is still possible this year. A unified vision and transparency from the board will go a long way toward making the fair successful.
