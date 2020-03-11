The deadly tornadoes that tore through Tennessee last week are a reminder to those of us even in Central Nebraska that it is not too early to think about tornado safety.
The tragedy in Tennessee was terrifying. The tornadoes tore through Cookeville, Putnam County and part of Nashville, leaving 24 people dead.
The most terrifying thing was that they struck in the middle of the night. There was little time to prepare.
Many people are heavy sleepers and it takes them a little while to wake up. It’s not known if some of the dead even knew what was happening. If they did, it may have been too late to find a safe place to take shelter.
This year, on June 3, will be the 40th anniversary of the night when seven tornadoes hit Grand Island, leaving five people dead.
So Central Nebraskans know that we could be the ones in the bull’s-eye of a tornado outbreak.
Usually, though, Nebraskans think of tornadoes happening in April, May or June. But the past week’s weather shows that extremes can happen — and are happening more frequently — in March.
Central Nebraska had temperatures in the 70s over the weekend — and then it snowed on Monday. Tornadoes form when a warm air mass and a cold air mass collide.
So the message is that March is not too early to be thinking about tornado safety. And a message from the Tennessee tragedy is to have a way to receive a warning if tornadoes strike during the middle of the night.
In Hall County, there is a robust siren system. However, sirens can’t reach all rural areas. People should think about backup warning systems such as weather radios or making sure that your cellphone will sound a warning if there is threatening weather.
On top of that, families need to have a plan in place on what to do if there is a tornado warning. If it comes in the middle of the night, there won’t be time then to form a plan. So family members need to know what to do.
For many families it means heading to the basement. However, not everyone has a basement. Those families need to determine the safest place to take shelter, which could be an interior room on the ground floor.
Those living in mobile home courts are most at risk. They need to learn if their mobile home court has a storm shelter where they could go.
So don’t wait to discuss tornado safety. Start talking about it now.
