We’re coming down to crunch time now in filing to run for local office.
Tuesday was the deadline for incumbents to file to seek re-election and many offices were left without anyone running. The deadline for non-incumbents to file in order to be on the primary ballot is March 2.
That’s 10 days from now.
None of the three incumbents ending their terms on the Northwest Public Schools Board of Education filed for re-election. No challengers have filed either. The Northwest district has some controversial issues that must be dealt with, but it needs dedicated school board members who will make the difficult decisions.
On the Grand Island Public Schools Board of Education, two members whose terms are ending didn’t file for re-election. Candidates are needed in order to fill those seats on the board.
There also are two Grand Island City Council members who didn’t file for re-election, though three challengers have already filed to fill those two seats.
With the Hall County Board of Commissioners, all three incumbents — Karen Bredthauer, Pam Lancaster and Gary Quandt — have filed for re-election. Bredthauer has two opponents, but if Lancaster or Quandt are going to face opposition, someone else will have to file to run for county board by March 2.
St. Sen. Dan Quick also has no opposition so far as he is running for re-election.
The quality of our local government is determined by the willingness of local residents to serve on the city, county and school boards. And we are more likely to have effective board members if the voters have a choice when they go to the polls. If there’s only one person running for each seat, there seems to be no reason for people to even cast ballots and it’s understandable if those who do vote feel they had no role in choosing their elected officials.
We urge people who want to have a say in their local government to file for public office. Your community is counting on you.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.