Presidential elections are always important, but the upcoming 2020 election is unusual in several respects. Republicans see it as crucial not only for the continuation of government policies that they believe are responsible for a prosperous nation, but also for the preservation of individual freedoms that are fundamental to liberty.
Democrats think President Trump’s 2016 election was an aberration, compounded by the nation’s reliance on the Electoral College rather than a simple vote count. They can hardly wait to unseat a person they think is totally unfit for the office ... and they don’t like his policies, either.
Emotions run high in such circumstances, especially among the most politically active voters in each party. Many pollsters say the president can count on up to 35% of voters to back him, no matter what. The same experts say that up to 35% of voters so detest Trump that they will back any opponent ... again, no matter what.
This leaves 30% or more of the electorate up for grabs — the swing voters. These people are likely to decide who is elected president next year, so attracting their votes should be the focus of political campaigns. But not yet.
For Democratic candidates, the first task is to prevail in primary contests and become their party’s presidential nominee. Primaries are dominated by political activists, however, and today many of these people hold the most extreme political beliefs. They are far to the left, advocating major expansions of federal government controls and more taxes.
The question is whether a majority of swing voters will accept a 2020 Democratic presidential candidate who embraces these beliefs. Republicans don’t think so, but they have a problem, too.
Their problem is the behavior of Donald Trump. Even the president’s admirers admit he can be offensive. His tweets and off-the-cuff outbursts frequently crowd out whatever good news might ordinarily be the focus of daily media coverage. In an often-used phrase, he can be his own worst enemy.
Republicans hope that swing voters will like the president’s policies more than they dislike his personality, and opt for him. Democrats hope for the opposite, but worry that their nominee will be so tied to unacceptable left-leaning policies that swing voters will choose Trump despite his personality defects.
Sorting through this in the months ahead will be fascinating for political junkies. For others, the sports and comics sections of newspapers will continue to be welcome relief.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.