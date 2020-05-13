During the weekly COVID-19 response call on Tuesday, Teresa Anderson, health director of the Central District Heath Department voiced frustration over the lack of virus testing results from the state. Two weeks have passed since the last positive test results were communicated locally.
According to Anderson, in that short time the positive test result rate for our district has mysteriously dropped from 18% to 3%. CDHD cannot report the test data because it has not received the results. This is leading to false hope across the state and particularly in here in Grand Island, which remains one of the state’s hotspots.
State officials appealed to everyone to use TestNebraska as the standard to gauge trending for COVID-19 infection rates. Through TestNebraska, the National Guard began testing in Omaha and Grand Island on May 4. It is now clear that the TestNebraska system is failing because it was not properly tested prior to release.
The key failure in the setup process is due to the lack of a provision for distinguishing the origin of tests, which is critical in breaking down the results to better target areas for containment and remediation. The addresses of those tested did not transfer through the process to the data system accessed by the local health department. Additionally, there is no mechanism in TestNebraska for providers to be notified of results, positive or negative, as provider information is not requested when registering.
Anderson reports that CDHD is doing everything it can while diligently trying to follow the state’s advice. The state, under the direction of the governor, is failing Grand Island right now. Support is needed for CDHD and our local medical community. The doctors, nurses, technicians, staff and emergency responders are on the front lines of a life-and-death battle to fight the virus, tend to the afflicted and keep everyone else safe and healthy.
Since there is no reliable baseline for knowing whether that battle is being won or lost, health care workers are flying blind and the public may be led to believe that the cloud is lifting.
The CDHD fears that by letting up on social distancing now, the anticipated next wave of infections will occur sooner than expected and could potentially be worse than the first round. Countries in Europe and Asia are already seeing a resurgence of infection levels and are being forced to backtrack on lifting restrictions.
Everyone in the community has a role to play in winning this battle to prevent the spread of infections and save lives.
Anderson notes that patience is in short supply. CDHD is not sure how to help individuals get their results back from tests from over a week ago. At the same time, the governor is making decisions to open areas of the state while test results are on hold.
She cautions that we are not out of this yet.
“We need to wear masks in public,” Anderson said. “Stay home when possible. Practice social distancing. Wash hands often.”
We agree that the lack of accurate and timely test results pushed out by the state is simply unacceptable for Grand Island. The state must do better if the public and our health workers are to be kept safe and resources are to be applied to maximum benefit.
