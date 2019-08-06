As summer winds down, the days get shorter. That makes it tempting to stay outside into dusk more. But those out at dawn and dusk should take precautions.
That is when mosquitoes are most active. And, unfortunately, the West Nile virus has been reported in Nebraska and Hall County.
West Nile is not something to take lightly. The mosquito borne disease can be serious. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says about 1 out of 150 infected people develop a serious, sometimes fatal, illness. About 1 in 5 people who are infected develop a fever and other symptoms.
The disease is showing up in Nebraska. Douglas County reported its first human case two weeks ago. Health officials also said a woman in north-central Nebraska died from West Nile in May.
Also in July, the Central District Health Department reported that West Nile virus has been detected in the mosquito population in Hall County.
So West Nile is here and people need to be aware of it and take precautions. The elderly, the very young and those with other medical conditions should be the most alert.
The best precaution is to avoid mosquito bites. The CDC gives these recommendations:
- Use insect repellent containing DEET, picaridin or oil of lemon eucalyptus.
- Wear long-sleeved shirts and long pants.
- Take steps to control mosquitoes indoors and outdoors. Use screens on windows and doors. Repair holes in screens to keep mosquitoes outdoors. Use air conditioning, if available.
- Once a week, empty and scrub, turn over, cover, or throw out items that hold water, such as tires, buckets, planters, toys, pools, birdbaths, flowerpots or trash containers.
- Don’t be outside at dusk or dawn when mosquitoes are most active.
- Make yourself less appealing to mosquitoes. Avoid drinking beer, shower when sweaty.
Symptoms of severe cases of West Nile include: fever, confusion, convulsions, muscle weakness, vision loss, numbness, paralysis and coma.
Mild cases of West Nile can be similar to the flu. Symptoms include: fever, headache, body aches, nausea, vomiting, swollen lymph glands and a rash on your chest, stomach, or back.
So take precautions when you are outside. Preventing mosquito bites can keep you from becoming seriously ill from the West Nile virus.