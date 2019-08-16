As college students return to campuses this fall, accompanying them will be two companions: ever-increasing costs and ever-higher debts. The costs of going to college have been growing faster than the rate of inflation for a long time. And along with this growth have been huge increases in the amount of student debt, which now exceeds $1.5 trillion.
The problems of college costs and student debt are well known, yet solutions remain elusive. The damages continue to grow, as costs keep rising and new student debt is created. More and more young people are becoming saddled with terrible financial obligations.
Too often, the reaction to all of this is “who is to blame?” Accusations and recriminations are plentiful, but reasonable and effective solutions aren’t. The focus needs to shift from assigning blame to resolving the problem.
There is no single cause for high college costs and student debt. Instead, the problem could be described as a “perfect storm” of related circumstances. Most of these circumstances have been created by well-intentioned incentives, which are a normal method of encouraging people and institutions to behave as desired.
The incentives differ among four participants to the student loan crisis: schools, lenders, politicians and students. Schools want to attract students, so they are motivated to offer costly programs and amenities that will attract 18-year-olds. Lenders are encouraged to provide student loans by federal government guarantees of repayment. Politicians are motivated to provide government money to guarantee the loans, in hopes of gaining support from those who benefit.
Finally, there are the students and their families who know the benefits of higher education but find it expensive. This is offset by lenders who are happy to provide education loans, since they can be accompanied by federal guarantees of repayment. Since students thus have plenty of money to spend, schools are able to offer more and more costly inducements designed to attract higher enrollments.
Though this is a simple explanation of a complex problem, it can be argued that the root cause of modern college cost and debt problems is “easy” money. It is too readily available, without enough discipline to govern its spending. The results include millions of borrowers who are now dealing with the regrettable consequences of their decisions made when in their teens or 20s.
We hope sensible solutions are offered, sooner rather than later.