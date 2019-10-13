A brief glance at how Grand Island students did in the recently released Nebraska Student-Centered System Assessments would raise concerns.
Grand Island students’ scores were below the state average in these three areas:
English language arts: — 42% of Grand Island students proficient compared to 52% for the state.
Math: Grand Island 41% proficient, with the state number 52%.
Science: Grand Island 43% proficient compared to 66% for the state.
However, those numbers don’t tell the whole story. The Grand Island school district has an extremely diverse population and has a large number of students coming from low income families.
According to the figures from the state report, 13% of Grand Island’s students are English learners, compared to 6% for the state. This means that a significant number of Grand Island students come from families where English isn’t the main language. These students show up at school facing the challenge of having to learn how to speak and understand English on top of then learning to read, write and do math.
In addition, state figures show that 68% of Grand Island’s students receive free or reduced priced lunch compared to 45% throughout the state. Studies have shown that students from low income families are less prepared for school because of having fewer learning opportunities available to them.
This isn’t to provide excuses. It is to frame the challenges faced by educators in Grand Island in a context that explains why test scores may be lower than the state average.
And that doesn’t mean that more can’t be done to improve learning in the schools.
Grand Island school officials acknowledge that and they have three top goals or initiatives they are working on to improve learning. They are attendance, social emotional learning and equity.
The most important of those may be attendance. If students aren’t in school, they aren’t learning. Teachers then have to take time to try to catch absent students up, and this takes time away from teaching other students.
Of course, there are legitimate reasons for students to be absent. If students are sick, they shouldn’t be at school spreading the illness. However, students shouldn’t miss school because they overslept or because they don’t have a ride or the family went on an extended vacation.
Parents need to understand the importance of attendance at school and realize their child will fall behind if they miss days at school.
The Grand Island school district also has a very transitory student population, meaning that many families will move during the school year and students will move from one school to another, from one class to another. And with each move, they will fall farther behind.
So overall, the state test scores show Grand Island schools have room for improvement but that they are still doing a good job when looking at the considerable challenges that they face.
