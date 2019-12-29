Elections are the essence of American democracy. They are how Americans choose their leaders. They are how Americans are a part of their government. Americans express their voice at the ballot box.
So it’s crucial that elections be conducted in a fair and impartial manner. Without that, our very form of government is brought into question.
That leads to an issue that Nebraska now faces. Lawsuits have been filed challenging how election commissioners are selected in seven counties.
Actually, the law is complicated. One statute gives the governor authority to appoint election commissioners in Douglas, Lancaster and Sarpy counties. A separate statute allows county boards to appoint election commissioners in counties that meet a population threshold. That is done in Hall, Buffalo, Cass and Platte counties.
The lawsuits, backed by Civic Nebraska, contend those statutes go against the state’s constitution, which they say requires election commissioners to be elected by their county’s voters.
It’s a tough legal question that the Nebraska Supreme Court will eventually have to sort out. Some may say that it is clear that the Nebraska Constitution says the election commissioner should be elected. However, when lawmakers passed the statutes in the 1970s they must have considered it legal — and it has been that way for 40 years.
What can be said is that appointing election commissioners has worked well in Hall County. Hall County Election Commissioner Tracy Overstreet, a former Grand Island Independent reporter, has held the position since 2017. Before Overstreet, the position was held by Dale Baker, who retired.
Overstreet and Baker have been the utmost professionals and have worked hard to encourage voter registration. The 2018 election was well run.
In most cases, having appointed election commissioners has worked well throughout the state. The concern about having election commissioners be elected is that the person overseeing the election would be on the ballot, setting up a conflict of interest. However, this is done in smaller counties where the county clerk, who is elected, is in charge of elections.
On the other hand, electing election commissioners would make them accountable to the voters instead of to a county board or the governor.
It’s a compelling question: Should election commissioners be elected or appointed? The state clearly could use some clarity from the courts.
What is clear, though, is that in Hall County elections have been run with the highest integrity. While the legal question has arisen, that shouldn’t lead anyone to believe that local elections have been tainted in any way.
