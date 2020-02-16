The Bosselman community room was the site of the fourth annual State of the City address hosted by the Grand Island Chamber of Commerce’s Young Professionals.
The event featured Roger Steele, Grand Island mayor; Tawana Grover, Grand Island Public Schools superintendent; Mike Olson, Central Nebraska Regional Airport president; and Lyndon Vogt, Central Platte Natural Resources District (CPNRD) manager.
In essence, the overview portrayed a city on the move. Like most cities of its size, Grand Island faces a host of challenges as it fine tunes its priorities and shapes its future. Steele set the tone of the meeting in stating that dreams are important because they help us envision our future.
Dreams and the actions required to achieve them form the essence of communities on the move, and Grand Island is most certainly a community on the move. By all accounts, city leaders, leaders of education, developers and their partners, and the institutions that work every day to make the community competitive, livable, well-educated, safe and forward-thinking all share authorship in the story of Grand Island’s collective success.
The central themes of the presentations centered on gaining “knowledge occupations,” as stated by Steele, and infrastructure investment, as reported by Olson and Vogt.
The millions of dollars spent on capital improvements at the airport include a large share provided by the federal government. The facility continues to make needed capital improvements that will ensure the airport’s status as one of the best small airports in the Midwest.
Most residents in Grand Island and Central Nebraska are probably not aware of the extent to which the CPNRD has thwarted the forces of nature to protect property and lives in the region. During the past 30 years it has invested more than $50 million in water diversion and retention projects that have already saved far more than that in terms of preventing damage to thousands of homes and businesses and 10s of thousands of acres of land that would have been caused by two major flooding events.
Finally, regarding the dream of growing knowledge occupations, area educators and business leaders are fully committed to moving the needle on this critically important community need. Grand Island has no shortage of jobs; however, communities in the urbanized part of the state are gaining higher paying jobs and attracting the best and brightest “knowledge workers.” This trend must be reversed if Grand Island is to continue its success.
The building blocks for this to happen are well underway with the school district’s focus on improving the education spectrum from early childhood development to career pathways, as noted by Grover.
Steele’s team is vigorously working with Wayne State College and other potential partners to advance postsecondary education assets and deepen business-education cooperatives. Wayne State officials were present for the State of the City program.
Development of the former veterans home complex is one avenue that can be used to fast track those opportunities. The development proposal put forth by developer Ray O’Connor, Chief Construction and White Lotus also includes housing options for veterans and their families.
We applaud the Young Professionals for hosting this important public forum, which provided the perfect occasion to highlight the very positive efforts going on in our community.
