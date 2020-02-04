Should male and female juvenile offenders in Nebraska be kept on separate campuses?
A bill introduced in the Legislature, LB1150, would mandate separate campuses.
It would instruct the state to reopen the Youth Rehabilitation and Treatment Center in Geneva for female juvenile offenders. The center has been closed since August when mold and other damage to buildings was found at the center.
At that time, the girls in the center were moved to the YRTC in Kearney that previously housed only boys.
The boys and girls have been separated on the Kearney campus, but some lawmakers and child advocates don’t think that is good enough. They say two distinct, different facilities are needed.
The bill was introduced by state Sen. Tom Brandt of Plymouth and has 23 co-sponsors. Among them are Sens. Dan Quick of Grand Island, Curt Friesen of Henderson, Tom Briese of Albion and Steve Halloran of Hastings.
The Health and Human Services Committee will hold a hearing on the bill at 1 p.m. on Thursday.
That committee has also released an extensive report about the youth centers. It recommends separate campuses but doesn’t call for dictating the separation in law.
Meanwhile, last October, the Department of Health and Human Services released a plan that would revamp the centers at Kearney and Geneva, but would keep both female and male offenders at the Kearney center. Under the DHHS plan, the Geneva center would be a transitional location for a small number of girls.
In addition, the DHHS plan would open a facility in Lincoln that would provide intensive treatment for youths with severe mental health and behavioral problems.
Which plan is better? The state could adopt elements of both. Separate campuses for boys and girls in Kearney and Geneva, as called for in LB1150, would be a good start. However, the intensive mental health treatment center in the DHHS plan is also a good idea.
Having three separate centers may be costly, but it would be a good investment by the state. The state must do what it can to help get these youths back on the right path. Otherwise, they are likely to show up later in the prison system. These young people need the chance to get their lives straightened out.
As the chair of the Health and Human Services Committee, Sen. Sara Howard of Omaha, said, “We must make sure that the conditions that existed at YRTC-Geneva are never allowed to happen again and that we have a solid plan for the care and rehabilitation of the youth assigned to the YRTCs.”
