The Nebraska Department of Corrections has been working hard to address staffing shortages at state prisons the last few years. Unfortunately, those efforts are coming up short, signaling that more still needs to be done.
This was borne out by a recent memo from Doug Koebernick, the inspector general for corrections. The memo described conditions at the State Penitentiary in Lincoln as “alarming” and “disturbing.”
He pointed to staff shortages that have resulted in record-high overtime numbers and a influx of the synthetic drug K2, cellphones and other contraband. This, he said, has made the Penitentiary even more dangerous than the Tecumseh State Prison, where there has been two deadly riots since 2015.
Koebernick’s comments proved eerily true.
Just on Saturday the Department of Corrections said a housing unit at the Nebraska State Penitentiary had been placed on modified operations due to separate incidents involving multiple inmates.
In one incident an inmate was assaulted by several inmates in his cell resulting in serious injuries, including a fractured jaw. In addition, 11 inmates, also in the same housing unit, were assessed and treated by medical staff at the Penitentiary for being under the influence of K2.
There’s no doubt being a corrections officer is a tough job. They are dealing with bad people in a dour mood — and a lot of them.
The State Penitentiary has 1,300 inmates, including some of the most violent criminals in the state. And that’s not all. The Penitentiary is overcrowded, at about 180% of design capacity.
The work of a corrections officer is hard, stressful and dangerous. And guards having to work overtime just adds to the stress. When an officer — or anyone — is fatigued it’s easy to slip up and make a mistake. In a prison, a mistake can prove deadly.
It’s not that the department hasn’t been trying to beef up staffing at the prisons. It has recently offered pay raises and hiring and referral bonuses. It even has provided transportation for workers to the prison in Tecumseh.
But the staffing level is still falling short.
Corrections Director Scott Frakes said the prison system has been running up against a vast labor shortage and low unemployment. He points out that other industries also are having problems filling positions.
Unfortunately for the state, corrections officers can often get better wages and not have to work mandatory overtime and work in a less stressful environment at some of the county jails in the state.
The state must respond by increasing funding and looking at boosting pay for corrections officers even more than it has already done. It must get people hired and trained to reduce overtime and increase safety.
Gov. Pete Ricketts and Frakes have done a lot to address state prison problems that previous administrations ignored.
However, the figures show — there are 77 vacant positions among security staff and 18 times since early July the penitentiary operated at or below “critical” staffing — that even more needs to be done. And it needs to be done now.