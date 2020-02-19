The security of American elections is paramount to the country being a functioning democracy. Americans must be able to trust that the results of elections are accurate and truly reflect how people voted.
It’s not that election officials in the country aren’t trusted. It is more that there is a fear of computer hackers somehow being able to manipulate the vote.
It is clear that countries such as Russia, Iran, North Korea and China have tried to influence elections throughout the world. One of their goals is to lessen the confidence in free elections so that they can gain influence.
So it’s important that states keep up-to-date with the latest voting equipment to improve both security and accessibility. Nebraska is taking the right steps to meet those goals.
Nebraska Secretary of State Bob Evnen was in Grand Island last week to show the latest ballot counting equipment and voting machines being provided to counties.
The state is spending $6.3 million to buy new ballot counting machines for all 93 counties. They are replacing 15-year-old machines that have reached the end of their expected life cycle.
In addition, the state is purchasing new devices for every polling place that voters with disabilities can use to mark ballots.
In all, the Legislature earmarked $11.3 million in the current state budget to buy the new equipment, with $6.3 million going for the ballot-counting machines.
This was a wise decision by senators and the governor. Evnen also has done a good job pushing for election security and safety.
Many counties wouldn’t have been able to afford these new machines and would have been left with older ones that would be costly to maintain and in danger of breaking down at key times.
What is especially good about the new machines is that voters will continue to use paper ballots. Paper ballots are crucial in having a back up so that the results of an election can be verified.
In addition, the new machines are not connected to the internet in any way, so hackers have no access to them.
Because of the work of the Legislature, governor, secretary of state and local election officials, Nebraskans can be assured that their election results will be accurate and will be released in a timely manner.
